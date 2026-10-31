The mighty oaks and other trees of BYUI

Over 100 years ago, Jacob Spori envisioned that the students of BYU-Idaho would "grow and become mighty oaks, and their branches will run all over the earth."

While that vision lives on through alumni from Ricks College and BYU Idaho, it also takes root in a more literal way across campus.

Aaron Parson, a horticulture professor at BYUI. Image credit: Annaelise Painter

According to horticulture professor Aaron Parson, the trees of BYUI are more than just landscaping. They are living lessons in science, history and faith.

A Living Classroom

The Thomas E. Ricks Gardens were created in 1977 by Dr. Kim D. Black as a space for horticulture students to learn in a hands-on environment.

A sign marking the entrance to the Thomas E. Ricks Horticulture Gardens. Image credit: Annaelise Painter

According to the BYUI website, "The overall purpose of the Ricks Gardens is to serve as an outdoor laboratory for horticulture students to practice what they learned in the classroom."

Parson said that purpose is reflected throughout the gardens. Rather than planting what was convenient, professors intentionally selected a wide variety of trees and shrubs that students could learn to identify and study firsthand.

Today, the gardens include Norway maples, oaks, lindens, honey locusts, spruces, pines and firs. One of the most recognizable features is the towering willow trees that have shaded students for decades.

Tree adorned with orange leaves in the Ricks Gardens. Image credit: Annaelise Painter

Although the gardens were designed to educate horticulture students, they have become a place where students from every major come to slow down.

"Being in the gardens is very peaceful. It helps me to feel the Spirit," said Emily Hulse, a freshman studying exercise science.

The gardens have also become a place where horticulture students can contribute. Parson said many features of the gardens were designed and installed by horticulture students. This gives the students practical experience and creates a constantly changing space all can enjoy.

Orange and red leaves found on BYUI campus. Image credit: Annaelise Painter

Autumn Colors

Every fall, BYUI's campus transforms into shades of yellow, orange and red, but according to Parson, those colors aren't just appearing. They've been there all along.

During the summer, leaves produce chlorophyll, the green pigment responsible for photosynthesis. As daylight decreases and temperatures cool, trees stop producing chlorophyll, revealing the yellow and orange pigments that had been hidden beneath the green. Reds and purples develop from pigments called anthocyanins as autumn progresses.

While the science explains how leaves change color, Parson believes it also illustrates a principle of the gospel.

"It's kind of like faith," Parson said. "There's certain things we believe that we might not see ... but just be patient, and we'll eventually see those things shine through."

Just as the vibrant colors of autumn were present all along, Parson believes some of life's greatest blessings and lessons take time before they become visible.

Golden leaves of a tree on BYUI campus. Image credit: Annaelise Painter

Becoming Mighty Oaks

The colors of the fall leaves are not the only thing shining through on BYUI's campus.

Parson explained that oak trees are among the most ecologically important trees in the world. They provide food and shelter for hundreds of species of birds, mammals and insects, making them one of nature's strongest foundations.

Yet, that strength begins long before the tree ever appears mighty.

"When an acorn first falls on the ground ... it might spend its first two or three years developing that root structure," Parson said. "A lot of those first years they're working on their foundation. They're creating a very strong structure that's going to help them withstand fires, floods, all that kind of stuff."

For Parson, that's what makes Jacob Spori's famous 'mighty oak' metaphor so fitting.

Yellow leaves of a quaking aspen tree. Image credit: Annaelise Painter

Like an oak tree, BYUI students spend years building foundations that are often invisible to everyone else. Small intentional decisions and daily repentance become the roots that prepare students to face the world and to stand mightily. BYUI students have the potential to be as steadfast and supportive as an oak tree.

Parson hopes that BYUI students will take some time to take in the beauty around them this fall.

"Take time to appreciate God's designs," Parson said. "Heavenly Father is a master architect ... I think the more we observe, and we're grateful for these things, we start to see things maybe we didn't see before."