The music of unity rings in Rexburg

For 107 years, BYU-Idaho has shared Rexburg with the other citizens as well as their roles and jobs in creating and maintaining this city. Throughout that time, the University and the rest of the city have coexisted together in Rexburg, and there has been little interaction between the two in respects to how the city is run.

While there are some city events that attract the attention of university students, these two entities tend to create separate lives for their residents. To help the unity of these two places, the city will be starting a committee called “Mayor University Student Involvement Committee,” or MUSIC.

At a student council meeting, Jerry Merrill, Mayor of Rexburg, was approached by a few students from BYU-I who were seeking more city participation in addition to their participation on campus.

“They wanted to help with things that might help the city be a better place for all of the citizens: students and locals,” Merrill said. “The students wanted to be more involved.”

According to Merrill, a few of the things the students suggested in their interaction with him at city hall included working to create a better public transportation system as well as help the students and other citizens in the community prepare for the upcoming census.

In addition to the ideas the students gave to Merrill, he also hopes to organize service projects to beautify the community of Rexburg. He said this would be a great way to get the university students’ point of view of what members of the city council and other committees should do with the city.

A student advisory council, made up of high school students of Rexburg, meets with the Mayor and other city council representatives for the betterment of the community, but Merrill said he thinks it would be beneficial to create a group similar in nature consisting of BYU-I students.

This committee will have monthly meetings, the date and time of which will be decided after some students begin to show interest and apply for the committee. By preference of the Mayor, the first of these meetings will hopefully happen sometime in February.

To apply to be a part of MUSIC, students can visit the website rexburg.org or go to the city of Rexburg city hall. Submit applications by email to customerservice@rexburg.org.

Merrill said he hopes to find some good students to work with in order to better the community.

“Anybody that would be interested in helping out with the relationships of students and the city or are interested in neat projects, we would love to work with,” Merrill said.