The mysteries of truth and how to find them

What really is the truth? No, I’m not talking about when you were 5 years old, and your mother asked who ate the cookies from the jar.

What is interesting to me is how truth varies from person to person. Truth in one’s mind has a strong connection to their beliefs and understandings, creating confusion throughout the world. Truth has been a mystery which has stumped philosophers for centuries. While there are many theories of what is a truth, they all differ and leave us to ask, what is the truth? The ancient Greek philosophers felt truth to be of reality and not how something appears. It still doesn’t quite answer the question. While we know knowledge determines what is the reality, it can differ from person to person.

Throughout my entire life, I have been presented with ideas and teachings consistent with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. While my parents and mentors in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can give me information as to what they know to be true, only I can determine what I believe is true.

I’m sure some will differ from my opinion as to the truthfulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Some may not find its teachings to be “reality” after personal deliberation of what is the truth. While the process differs from person to person, here is my strategy for determining truth and how you can apply it in your life.

According to Doctrine and Covenants section 93 verse 24, a book of scripture for members of the Church of Jesus Christ, “…and truth is knowledge of things as they are, and as they were, and as they are to come.”

First, I ask myself a question. It can be anything related to religion or just an everyday question. For example, I may ask “Is what I just read in my English class truthful?” From this, I must study and learn for myself the knowledge received. If it’s related to finding the truth about the Gospel of Jesus Christ or any type of truth, I enjoy the following quote from Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“You must search the word of God,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “That means reading the scriptures and studying the words of the ancient as well as modern prophets regarding the restored gospel of Jesus Christ—not with an intent to doubt or criticize but with a sincere desire to discover truth. Ponder upon the things you will feel, and prepare your minds to receive the truth.”

Sit and listen when you search for the truth. People often mention light talking about finding truth. When I sit and listen, I often find myself looking for this light, and I feel it. Its name is the Holy Ghost. That influence of light in my life guides me through my search for truth.