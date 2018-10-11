The National Parks come to Rexburg

Indie band The National Parks are coming to The Romance Theater this Friday and Saturday.

The first concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 12, and the second show will begin at 7 p.m., Oct. 13.



“They’re almost sold out, but they do have tickets,” said Jackie Rawlins, The Romance Theater cultural arts director.

Tickets are $15, but for fans willing to pay an extra $20, there is a “meet and greet” with the band at 6 p.m. both nights.

Brady Parks, the band’s lead singer, described the band as indie/folk-pop.

“We hope that our music and shows can be a positive and uplifting experience for those who come see us,” Parks said.

The National Parks, which began in Provo, Utah, have released three albums. After the release of their third album, Places, the band began touring the U.S. and Canada.

“We love playing in Rexburg,” Parks said. “One of our strongest fan bases is in Rexburg, and we always have the most memorable shows there. The energy of the crowd is unlike any other crowd and we always feel at home there. We can’t wait to come back this time and put on the best show we possibly can.”

Rexburg will be the last stop on The National Parks’ tour this year.

“We can’t wait to go as hard as we can and leave it all on the stage,” Parks said.

The National Parks concert isn’t the only show The Romance Theater has hosted. From vaudeville shows in 1917 to concerts, plays and movies, The Romance Theater provides a wide variety of entertainment for its audiences.

The Romance Theater plans to show Halloween movies throughout the month of October.

Tickets are available online or at the doors of The Romance Theater.

For more information about tickets, upcoming shows and events, go to rexburg.org/arts.