The new high-end wedding photographer

Alyssa Whalen is a senior studying communication at BYU-Idaho with an emphasis on digital and social media. Whalen started doing photography during her sophomore year of high school.

At the Communication Department Senior Showcase, Whalen shared her project of rebranding her photography business toward a more high-end wedding clientele.

Whalen was able to accomplish this change by working in Utah with another photographer. With this new perspective, she was able to understand what high-end wedding work entailed. She remastered her Instagram to have a cleaner overall look and is now working toward a website.

“High-end weddings are different than normal weddings because they are usually much more formal,” Whalen said. “They outsource everything and are willing to pay for staff to do everything, so none of their friends or family lift a finger for their wedding. They value quality over price and they have higher expectations because of that price, as they should.”

Whalen has done a couple of high-end weddings at this point and is excited about where it will take her. She graduates in April and can’t wait to see what the future holds.