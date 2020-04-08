The number on the scale

“Look at that girl,” I silently said to myself as I stared enviously at a girl who in my mind seemed to be flawless. I had to remind myself to quit staring and force my ongoing thoughts to temporarily pause.

As I walked to class, the envious thoughts turned to disgust.

“Look how much better people look than you,” I thought. “You’re just nothing other than a fat blob.”

I walked through the doorway, quickly moving past the staring eyes. Was it just me, or were they judging me? I quickly shook off the thought as I made my way to the back of the classroom. As I sat on the chair, I tried to make myself invisible; to make sure no one noticed me, or worse, notice the insecurities I tried so hard to hide.

It was none of their business. If anyone heard my thoughts, they would think I was overdramatic or just plain pathetic. It’s okay, though, because I could handle it. I mean, I have handled my own thoughts.

The thoughts that ate me up as I would restrict myself from eating, the ones that tell me everything I’m doing is not enough. It was okay though because I was fine, right? idk if it sounds incomplete because it supposes to lead off of the last sentence of the previous paragraph.

These thoughts flooded my brain until I noticed the lesson had started. As I bent down to pick up my notebook from my black plain bag, I noticed my thighs.

They seemed to be squished into the last good pair of jeans I had, and I noticed that a tear had formed on the side of them. My skin poked out, teasing me about the extra weight I gained.

Each sentence my brain formed was contributing to the constant hate mail I sent myself:

“Dear Brookelyn, why don’t you try harder to lose the weight?

“Well, aren’t you just pathetic?”

“You’re just making up excuses of being too busy.”

That class period ticked by slowly and so did my patience with myself. As the clock finally stroke three, I waited for all my classmates to leave before grabbing my stuff and walking back home.

When I got home, I went straight to the thing that started it all. The number on the scale. I got on, and as the numbers went up, I slowly deflated into depression —160 pounds.

The number on the scale had power over everything, even my happiness. The lower the number, the happier I could be, right?

However, it was never right. The obsession I felt every day over the simple numbers that appeared on the scale was the only thing pathetic about me. I wasn’t wrong for worrying about my health, but I was wrong for having it control my every waking move.

I was not ugly because of a number on a scale, I was ugly because of my thoughts. I was ugly because I didn’t believe I was beautiful.

The number on the scale does not have to define you. The size of the clothes does not have to define you. The stretch marks do not have to define you. We get to define who we are, and the truth is, we are beautiful no matter what size we are.

We are beautiful.