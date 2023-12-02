It was 11 p.m., and Jason Gast and his wife couldn’t sleep. They knew that two and a half days wasn’t enough time to find what they were looking for.

They turned on the TV to numb their minds, trying to escape the painful idea of the future. With a wife, a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and a baby on the way, Gast tried to grasp the reality of his situation.

“When you’re on the 30-day list, you have to have a bag packed and a phone nearby because if you get the call, it’s the call that saves your life,” Gast said.

Gast was one of many who experienced an extension of life because of the increased number of organ donors.

From 2010 to 2020, 86% of the counties in Idaho experienced a peak in individuals becoming organ donors. While many individuals on the waiting list are grateful for this rise in numbers, others wonder how this rise has happened.

According to Idaho Organ Donation, “You can register as an organ donor in person at the DMV when getting or renewing a driver’s license.”

Residents in Fremont County have taken advantage of the convenient nature of signing up to become organ donors, as Fremont County is ranked number one out of Idaho’s Counties with a 24% increase.

Lemhi, Idaho and Minidoka County rank second, third and fourth with an overall increase of 18% of residents who are willing to donate.

In an interview with KTVB7,Jay Lugo, Envision Executive Director said, “Now you can donate $2 when you go to get your driver’s license and register to be a donor. They will ask you if you would like to donate $2 to Yes Idaho to the Idaho Donor Registry awareness funds.”

Since employees at the DMV have asked for a $2 donation from community members, individuals have become more aware of the opportunity to become organ donors.

The money that is donated to the DMV is then distributed to bring awareness to organ and tissue donations and transplants for individuals in need.

After years of medication, a pacemaker and too many doctors to keep track of, Gast received his first heart transplant in 2013, but shortly after Memorial Day in 2022, Gast knew something wasn’t right.

According to Mayo Clinic, “Statistics show that among all people who have a heart transplant, half are alive 11 years after transplant surgery.”

Gast knew that his heart of eight years was failing.

“I knew my time was getting numbered,” Gast said. “But, I didn’t think anything like this.”

With the scalpel in hand, the doctors were ready to perform Gast’s second heart transplant, but Gast’s heart wasn’t. After a 45-minute-long attempt to resuscitate Gast’s unbeaten heart, the doctors started and completed another successful transplant.

“Sometimes they’ll tell you stuff about the donor’s heart,” Gast said. “The nurse told us that they actually drove to the hospital to get the heart, so I know it was a local heart.”

Not all individuals who have been put on the waiting list have a full understanding of their situation like Gast did.

Sadie NewMyer was a six years old girl who began a new adventure: kindergarten. While her parents knew that school children often suffer from colds, NewMyer’s parents knew something was wrong when her eyes turned a bright shade of yellow.

Her need for an organ donation came shortly after a panel of bloodwork, and within a few days, she was at the top of the recipient list.

As she and her family made the three-hour trip to Primary Children’s Hospital, NewMyer couldn’t quite comprehend what was going on.

“We were so lucky to be able to get that liver so quick because the doctors told us if I hadn’t got it that day, I would have died,” said NewMyer.

According to the Health Resources & Services Administration, “17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant.”

NewMyer received a piece of an adult’s liver, and because of her anonymous donor, she desires to make the most out of her life.

“I’ve been able to do so much with my life,” NewMyer said. “Even with all the hard things after a transplant, it has been such a blessing that I’ve had the organ donation.”

Now as a senior in high school, NewMyer has dreams of helping others waiting to find their perfect match.

“I want to go on and be able to be an advocate for things like this and be able to go and talk to kids and other transplant patients about my experience and how they can get through theirs,” NewMyer said.

Gast and NewMyer have experienced the gift of life from both living and deceased individuals who were willing to donate.

According to Donor Connect, “Making the decision to donate life is a generous, heroic act. One organ and tissue donor can save 8 lives and enhance the lives of over 75 others.”

Because of these donations, Gast and NewMyer have a deep appreciation that the number of individuals who are willing to be organ donors is rising.

“I try and live life to the fullest just because my days are numbered,” Gast said.