The perks of getting thrifty

Many college students are looking for new ways to save money.

Among them is Kambry Middleton, a junior studying nursing. Middleton is opening a new thrift store in Rexburg on Dec. 14.

“My friends and I would always go to these cool vintage stores and I became obsessed,” Middleton said.

Middleton appreciates the sustainability of thrifting as opposed to fast fashion.

“In terms of fashion sense, I always have dressed differently from others because a lot of people follow fast fashion which are clothes that are come out every month at the mall which is not sustainable,” Middleton said.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, fast fashion is an approach to the design, creation, and marketing of clothing fashions that emphasize making fashion trends quickly and cheaply available to consumers.

Middleton likes the hunt of thrifting and how she is able to create her own style.

“If you go into somewhere like a Forever21, they have sections of styles that you recognize,” Middleton said. “When you go thrifting you get to pick your own style, there are no categories that you have to fall under.”

She also loves how inexpensive it is.

“I found pride in having my whole outfit be like 20 dollars,” Middleton said.

Middleton shares her store with another business that also helps people save money.

Mariah Eddy, a junior studying psychology, owns a bridal business that rents out dresses to brides.

“I was renting out my own wedding dress and it is very popular but it became a hassle renting out my own dress,” Eddy said. “My father-in-law suggested to do it for other people and give them a portion of the rental price.”

Eddy suggests to newly engaged women that they should rent their dress to save money.

“The photos you can get for your wedding are so amazing, that the memory of the dress you wear will be cherished forever and you get to save thousands of dollars,” Eddy said. “They get to save that money and spend it on the day, and I think that’s more special because what usually ends up happening is it just ends up sitting in your closet.”‘

Middleton and Eddy share a shop on 50 College Ave in Rexburg.