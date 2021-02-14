The person who cares about your success

Imagine having your own personal cheerleader encouraging you throughout your entire college experience. There is good news. That cheerleader exists and her name is Amy LaBaugh.

LaBaugh is the Student Life Vice President and has a deep fondness for her position. Being a Ricks College alumna herself, LaBaugh found she could never part with the school.

“They often talk about the spirit of Ricks, or the spirit of BYU-Idaho,” LaBaugh said. “I think that the spirit of this place has always been in my heart.”

LaBaugh has been a part of the faculty at BYU-I since 2001, starting as a Career and Academic Advisor. This has remained one of her favorite roles due to the ability to work with students and help them succeed.

Student success has always been an important part of LaBaugh’s life. When she attended college, she was part of student government where she spent her time advising students. To this day, LaBaugh lives out her dream of watching students achieve their goals.

“My favorite part of the journey is when I get to sit across the desk from a student, and, maybe for the very first time, they’re saying out loud what it is they want to do in this world,” LaBaugh said. “I love being the person to catch that vision that they have for themselves and to be able to say, ‘It’s possible.’”

LaBaugh makes it her mission to see every student succeed. Although, she can’t take all the credit for herself. She mentioned that the Holy Ghost plays a very powerful role in the lives of students as well.

“The mission of BYU-Idaho is to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in the home, and in the Church, and in the community,” LaBaugh said. “This is a place where this community of people takes the Savior as their guide and really strives to emulate Him in all that we do.”