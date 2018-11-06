The Poetry Place

First Snow by Megan Deppe

The soft pale snow outside

is made up of

slow

falling

flakes

a constant, continuous, and growing

gathering of heaven’s paper craft.

They fall slowly as if someone were

lowering them and afraid to let

something fragile and precious fall.

Street lights make the snow iridescent.

Colors without name dance on airy ground

and no one can stop themselves

from running out into the brisk chill.

As the sun rises and people wake,

eerie untouched beauty turns into

tread-patterned constellations

and the ground mimics the sky.

Distant neighbors become old friends

in the commonality of snow-struck wonder.

The sky has done her job.

We are connected-

tied together by a common awe.

This week’s poetry submission was submitted to the editor via email. If you or someone you know would like to see their work published, please submit your work to the editor-in-chief at scrolleditor@byui.edu.