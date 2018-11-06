The Poetry Place

First Snow by Megan Deppe
The soft pale snow outside
is made up of
slow
falling
flakes
a constant, continuous, and growing
gathering of heaven’s paper craft.
They fall slowly as if someone were
lowering them and afraid to let
something fragile and precious fall.
Street lights make the snow iridescent.
Colors without name dance on airy ground
and no one can stop themselves
from running out into the brisk chill.
As the sun rises and people wake,
eerie untouched beauty turns into
tread-patterned constellations
and the ground mimics the sky.
Distant neighbors become old friends
in the commonality of snow-struck wonder.
The sky has done her job.
We are connected-
tied together by a common awe.
This week’s poetry submission was submitted to the editor via email. If you or someone you know would like to see their work published, please submit your work to the editor-in-chief at scrolleditor@byui.edu.
