The power of mindfulness

Coping with stress can be effective but stopping stress from overwhelming one’s self is even better. Mindfulness can be a major stress preventing tool that anyone can learn how to use.

Mindfulness is the state of awareness that an individual can enter through meditation or focused thought while holding no judgment about a current situation, factor or thought.

“(The) original source (mindfulness practice) comes from Buddhism … that works by controlling the ‘monkey mind’,” said Matthew Whoolery, a psychology professor at BYU-Idaho with a Ph.D. in Theoretical and Philosophy Psychology.

The monkey mind is the natural uncontrolled state of mind that everyone has throughout the day. It’s what causes the mind to drift to various thoughts, feelings and appetites.

If mindfulness is practiced daily there are plenty of benefits that follow, such as “decreased stress, more focus and peace of mind,” Whoolery said.

The original purpose of mindfulness was to allow people to be more compassionate and interconnected with one another.

Whoolery said, “Mindfulness allows people to become kinder, more patient, more loving, more compassionate toward others, less attached to money, pride and ego.”

The main ability of mindfulness is the transforming power it offers to those that follow the practice, but how can others use this helpful technique?

“The practice of mindfulness and meditation is not just (a) sit down, it becomes a spiritual practice of every day like scripture study or prayer,” Whoolery said.

As people gain mindfulness from focused mediation, yoga or even service, the main driving force is our motivation.

“Mindfulness teaches (people) how to change the way they view things, think and the way they view other people,” Whoolery said. “It’s not because I mediate that makes me calm, but (meditation) has caused me to be leas focused upon myself.”

When using mindfulness as a tool to cope with stress, it is not as important on how mindfulness is achieved but the motivation of why it is being reached.