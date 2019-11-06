The power of the BYU-I learning model

In the learning model, students are responsible for accomplishing a large portion of their studies on their own. Their allocated class time is meant for discussions with their professors and peers, and according to Forbes, BYU-I’s curriculum stands on this model.

The BYU-Idaho learning model is based on three key steps: Prepare, Teach One Another and Ponder and Prove.

Prepare

Preparing involves completing readings and assigned homework before the class period, taking part in pre-class conversations and arriving to class with questions.

BYU-I alumnus Logan Green, an executive compensation consultant at HP said, “I would say that preparation is the most important thing, every assignment that I have been given in my career has required some sort of prep work on my end.”

Teach One Another

Teaching one another is the next step in the learning model. It involves listening and reacting; showing respect to classmates and peers; and inviting the spirit. Subject matter is farther retained by teaching and being taught.

Sixth grade teacher and BYU-I alumna Nikki Craft said, “I often have my students teach each other and I can see without a doubt how it helps them truly understand new topics.”

Ponder and Prove

The final step in the learning model is to ponder and prove. It includes reflecting on what has been learned, both individually and in groups; reviewing notes and preparing for tests.

BYU-I alumnus Robert Barber, a freelance web designer said, “I implement the feedback and continue the feedback loop until a design is finalized.”

