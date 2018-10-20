The Power to Become “Inspired”

It’s the time of the semester for students to attend the Power to Become conference held in the John W. Hart Gym. Each semester, students have the chance to listen to BYU-Idaho alumni and learn from their experiences.

The alumni staff have been putting the conference together for several years. This upcoming Power to Become conference, held on Oct. 26, will be the seventh one.

Alumni Director Steve Davis said it was a request from President Clark, a former BYU-Idaho president, to bring the alumni to inspire students. “We want it to be an experience with a lot of energy and a lot of fun.” Davis said.

The conference includes many games and prizes for those who attend. Games such as rock, paper, scissors, heads or tails and a new game called twiggle will be played, and the winners of each will get a prize. There is a massage chair for those who post some of the best social media posts to sit on throughout the night.

The conference begins with a dance performance. Many other performances occur throughout the event. Dinner is provided for those attending. The final act for this year’s event will be comedian, Ryan Hamilton.

There will be five speakers. In the past, most of the speakers were alumni with a few other speakers such as Al Fox Carraway and James the Mormon.

This year all the speakers are alumni that have been successful in their careers. Donald Kelly, Pauline “Muffin” Grayson, Josh Sherwood, Scott Haws, and Luis Weger graduated from BYU-I before going onto their careers and will be coming to the school to help inspire students. “They are putting their hearts and souls into their talks.” Davis said.

According to the Power to Become website, Grayson graduated from BYU-I in 2006 with a Bachelors in graphic design. Sherwood graduated in 2003. He followed his passion in international business by going on to receive his MBA in international management at Thunderbird Global School of Management.

Kelly helps struggling sales professionals and entrepreneurs find more prospects, build stronger value and close more deals. Haws has told thousands of stories on television, radio, print, online and in person.

After nearly 20 years as an award-winning news anchor with NBC, Haws went back and received his MBA from BYU and launched Narr8 Media, a luxury real estate video marketing company. Weger graduated from BYU-I in 2007 with bachelor degrees in communication and construction management.

“We want the students to get their dream job and be inspired by looking at these alumni. It’s not that long ago that Donald and Luis were here, and they’ve landed their dream jobs. They are super happy.” Davis said.

The event is known to sell out quickly and those wishing to attend can buy tickets on the Power to Become Website. The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends around 9:40 p.m. The doors will be opened four hours before the event for students to check in and enjoy themselves with a giant donut wall, blow up toys and watch a live ice sculpture performance.