BYU-Idaho’s Presentation Practice Center will host “Majoring in Discipleship” on Thursday in the Manwaring Center’s Special Events Room at 7 p.m.

The Majoring in Discipleship event will have four presenters from four different departments of BYU-Idaho. Student guest speakers will be from Psychology, Therapeutic Recreation, Biology and Business Management.

Matthew Assante has worked for the PPC for four years and will be co-directing the event.

Assante said one of his goals with this event is to merge BYU-I’s mission statement with students’ personal goals of getting a degree. Assante asked himself “Why can’t they be synonymous?”

In Assante’s time working at the PPC, he noticed most of the students who utilize the PPC’s services are communication students.

Assante wants students from around the university to know about how they can utilize the PPC’s services, do well in their classes and become better disciple leaders.

“We are all majoring in discipleship,” said Assante.