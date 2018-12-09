Sharing is caring!











The legacy of Scroll was brought to life with a small paper called Student Rays back in 1905 and changed its name to the Purple Flash in 1934.

The Purple Flash offered students that opportunity to publish articles form all range of topics such as religion, science, dating and other issues that existed in the small town of Rexburg during that era.

What now is part of the history to BYU-Idaho, was once a newspaper published by several Ricks College students to inform the campus of events, sports, issues and opinion.

As we look through the articles published at that time, we can also see that many things have now changed and other things remain the same.

Regular columns like “Aunt Jerusha’s Corner”, took on questions students sent about dating, missions and anything the student body would send and replied with a small blurb.

There were also small articles published to talk about the several clubs on campus that emerged and what was going on with sports.

Other columns included names such as the Purple Parrot, Sophomore Sophistry, P.K News and about anything that could inform the Ricks college student that was going on campus.

Looking through the pages of the Purple Flash, the articles represented the lives of these students that have now become our legacy.

They were actors, dancers, engineers, and simply, men and women alike us, that went to dances, auditioned for plays, played sports, and asked people out on dates.

From football to local news, it seemed the students at Ricks college were kept up to date with what was going on campus by picking up the Purple Flash.

They may have picked up the newspaper more than we do in this generation but the fragile, thin, grey paper, the Purple Flash was printed on, has allowed us the opportunity to know the lives of the students that once roamed this campus.

Change can be hard and sometimes unwanted, but the Purple Flash along with the many titles Scroll went by previously, not only served to help students become skillful but also to help the students of the future know BYU-I has a lot more richer history than we ought to think.