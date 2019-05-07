BYU-Idaho Planetarium gives a glimpse into the universe

Sharing is caring!











The beginning of May marks a new show premiering in the BYU-Idaho Planetarium. The shows, starting at 7 p.m. every Thursday, brings the students and community members into a glimpse into the universe.

The show for May, Wonders of The Universe, takes visitors through the vastness of outer space — starting at the beginning of the universe –traveling through supernovas and gaseous star clusters, ending at the galaxy, solar system and planet that we call home. Before the show, educated staff members describe the history of the Zodiac signs, as well as the constellations and planets that can be seen in the Rexburg sky this time of year.

The dome style theater allows for a different perspective on the universe. The seating, situated in a circle mimicking the planetarium, gives each audience member a clear view of the overhead show.

“It’s a great place to bring Activity Day girls or Boy Scouts,” said Sophia Eggleton, a Rexburg resident, “It interests everyone who attends so it’s a win-win.”

The planetarium staff provide an interactive discussion followed by the visual performance projected onto the Planetarium itself.

“It amazes me every time I come,” said Jorgia Fellhauer, a Rexburg resident.

The shows sell out quickly, with all of the tickets gone by 6:40 p.m., with the ticket office opening at 6:30 p.m. Each ticket is $2 regardless of student status.

If enough are interested, the staff will do a second presentation after the initially scheduled show. Private shows may be arranged with a group of 20 or more, using the BYUI website to contact the correct coordinator for such an event.

The staff recycles the tickets, eliminating the need for printing new tickets each show.

Nonnie Woodruff, a senior studying physics and Planetarium presenter said, “Later on in the semester, on clear nights, the observatory will be open, so if you ever want to see some of these deep space objects they talk about, anyone is welcome to go up. It’s free and fun.”

The Planetarium is open year round, with semester breaks as an exception. The BYU-I Planetarium is a spot for dates, personal reflection, family gatherings and much more.

Each new month brings a new show. Stay tuned for the June showing of “Dawn of the Space Age.”