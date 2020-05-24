The Ricks Garden: an escape from Rexburg

Whether you are walking under the billowing willow trees, listening to the trickle of the fountains, or watching the bees fly from tulip to tulip, the Thomas E. Ricks Gardens can be a relaxing destination.

“This place provides an escape from school, relationships, jobs, and gives people a place to be alone and relax,” said Christian Bourgeous, a sophomore studying agriculture and an irrigation worker for the gardens.

The Ricks Gardens is a 10-acre plot of land between the John Taylor Building and the Ezra Taft Benson Building on the south side of campus.

“Giving practical experience to students in horticulture classes and offering educational demonstrations for the community, and the Horticulture industry, have been the motivation for over thirty years of garden development,” according to the Department of Plant Science. “Over the years it has evolved into one of the finest show gardens in the western U. S.”

In the garden, there are over 750 annual plants and 200 varieties of perennials, along with an array of trees and shrubbery.

According to BYU-Idaho Public Relations, “Unlike other botanical gardens where you ‘look, but don’t touch,’ the BYU-Idaho garden promotes a hands-on experience where students and visitors can have an up-close and personal experience with God’s handiwork.”

Although students are not the only ones who enjoy the Ricks Gardens.

“The gardens draw in a lot of people,” Bourgeous said. “There are people that come all over the world to see them; there are plants here that don’t grow anywhere else.”

Some of the Garden’s details include water features, a European garden, a picnic pavilion, a gazebo, fruit orchards, and flower gardens.

“Walking through, I realized all the effort that has gone into the gardens,” said Aaron Leavitt, a junior studying civil engineering. “All the different areas and different gardens definitely help you appreciate the different arts.”