The ride of a lifetime at the sand dunes

“There is a stigma among students at BYU-I that Rexburg is boring,” said Blake Moseley, a freshman studying psychology. “I think it is a mindset, you can choose to be bored or you can go find something fun to do.”

For students who are looking for fun things to do, sledding the St. Anthony Sand Dunes could be the answer.

Those cold snow days are perfect for some quick sled runs down the snow-covered sand dunes that stand just outside of Rexburg.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, reaching heights of up to 400 feet, the dunes bring riders from throughout the west.

“I’ve never gone sledding before, and so when I got invited to go, I said ‘why not,'” said Madeline Nguyen, a freshman studying biomedical science. “I got scraped up and fell off a few times, but it was really fun, and I definitely would go again.”

If students don’t have a sled of their own, the Outdoor Resource Center has sleds for rent at $3.50 and tubes for rent at $5 — that way students can still have fun and save themselves the trouble of buying their own sled.

“I rode on the tubes, and I had a lot of fun because it hides the bumps and makes it feel like less of a bumpy ride to the bottom of the hill,” said Emily Reddish, a sophomore studying business marketing. “There was a really cool atmosphere there too because we went sledding at night and we had a fire while we were there.”

Find the fun that Rexburg has to offer and take to the hills for some rad runs, good times, and fun memories on the sand dunes.