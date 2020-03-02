The Smithsonian comes to Rexburg

A new exhibit will arrive at the Museum of Rexburg, March 9.

The recently developed exhibition will be called Crossroads: Change in Rural America and will feature a new collection of the town’s cultural heritage and historical events. Also unveiled the same day will be the Teton Dam Floodwall display and the Building Bridges Exhibit. It will cover the forgotten past of BYU-Idaho and Rexburg.

Since its establishment in 1981, the Museum of Rexburg has dedicated itself to preserving the town’s historical events and artifacts.

“The Museum focuses on the stories of the Rexburg Settlement up until the 1960s,” said Alisha Tietjen, assistant curator for the Museum of Rexburg. “The exhibits portray the growth of our town and key turning points in its history.”

Museums are not only words on a wall, but a separate piece of history trapped in a moment in time. The past is often observed as the key to becoming more than we are.

“I’ve always thought that our history will show us future,” Tietjen said. “This will be the biggest event the Museum of Rexburg has ever put on.”

Museums are institutes of learning and appreciation of the past. If any citizens of Rexburg would like to support its cause, consider attending the upcoming event with friends or family. The Smithsonian Exhibit will open from March 9 until April 17. Attendees may also consider giving a donation for the future upkeep and continuation of the museum’s faculties.

Ticket prices may vary, depending on age and number of people. For more information, visit its website.