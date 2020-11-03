The song he sings of redeeming love

Randall Kempton will speak at devotional on Tuesday, Nov. 3, on how we can keep our song above the rest and “keep singing” as Saints in these latter-days.

According to University Relations of BYU-Idaho, Kempton was born in Mesa, Arizona, and was raised around the Southwestern United States. He served a mission in Milan, Italy, after attending BYU. He returned to BYU where he met his wife and graduated with a degree in university studies. Kempton intended on continuing to medical school at the time. However, he took his passion for music and returned to BYU and later Arizona State University to receive a master’s degree in choral music. He has been teaching choral music at BYU-Idaho for 20 years.

Kempton has nine children and eight grandchildren and loves his calling as a father and grandfather.

Alma 5:26 in the Book of Mormon teaches us to sing the song of Christ’s redeeming love. Kempton’s invitation on the devotional discussion board is to ponder how to tune out the world and keep this song in our hearts.