The sound of Rexburg’s music

“As you prepare for a role, your personality evolves as you add character, movement, music and costumes,” said Holly Slack, vocal director for Rexburg’s Community Theatre. “You discover a different part of yourself and it’s fascinating.”

Slack’s optimistic analysis of an actor’s potential might offer clarity and encouragement to those scheduled to audition. Both Slack and Ann Cluff, acting president and director of Rexburg’s Community Theatre, expressed their feelings regarding the audition process.

“Prepare,” Cluff said. “I don’t want to see a song you’ve sung through once. I want to see your character development. I want to see you become the person performing in whatever capacity the song dictates.”

The Sound of Music offers a range of characters with a variety of distinct personalities. In order to snag a role, the directors are looking for capable performers with the passion to make their show a success.

The summer production is set to open in June, with vocal and dance auditions on March 11, 12 and 13. Audition time slots are open from 6 to 9 p.m. but are filling up fast. Those planning to audition need to sign up here. Audition fees are a general expectation but will be refunded if the person does not secure a role.

Adults will audition on the 11 and 12, followed by children on the 13.

“The shows of Rexburg Community Theatre have been warmly received in the past,” Cluff said. “Don’t be afraid to try something new and be a part of Rexburg’s theatre family.”

For more information or inquiries, contact the theatre through its website.