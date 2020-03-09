The sound of vocals, tapping feet and eager actors

Rexburg’s Community Theatre has been around for over a decade and said they are committed to giving the community of Rexburg an opportunity to participate in or watch affordable, family-friendly musicals.

With past productions like Beauty and the Beast, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, RCT has established itself as a popular contributor to the arts in the community.

“This is a family community,” said Ann Cluff, co-creator and director of RCT. “We want families to come and to bring their children. We have lower prices because we want people to make this a family event. No one could possibly attend if the tickets are 25 dollars per person.”

Despite having a cheaper ticket price, the integrity of RCT’s shows are aiming for a high caliber.

“The quality of the production was as good as, if not better than, any I’d been in, in Utah,” said Holly Slack, vocal director for RCT. “I think RCT provides a great service to the community: providing not only high-quality and affordable shows but opportunities for members of the community to participate in many capacities.”

RCT’s next show, The Sound of Music, will host auditions on March 11, 12, and 13. Adults are expected March 11 and 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for vocals and 7:30 to 9 p.m. for dance. Children auditions will be on March 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. for vocals and dance will be from 7:30 p.m. until everyone has auditioned. All auditions will be hosted at the Rexburg Veterans of Foreign Wars: 480 W 2nd N, Rexburg, Idaho.

For more information, visit RCT’s website.