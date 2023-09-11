While customized sodas are one of Rexburg’s most popular desserts, there are more sweet treat options than meets the eye. From frozen yogurt to boba to milkshakes, here is a list of Rexburg’s most popular dessert choices.

Boba

Boba Luv

Boba Luv started as a food truck in 2019 before becoming a shop. The company refers to itself as “Happiness In A Cup,” and offers 17 signature drinks. Boba Luv offers non-tea options for BYU-I students and has nearly 20 food options.

Boba Luv is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The store is closed Sunday.

Crush

Crush, an artisanal drink store, opened in the winter of 2022. It offers boba drinks without tea and energy drinks. Its most popular option is the Brown Sugar Boba.

Crush is open Monday-Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

The newest smoothie store in Rexburg, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves smoothies with a variety of flavors. The café makes flatbread sandwiches, wraps, salads, quesadillas and breakfast food.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. On Sunday, it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is currently hiring new staff members.

Java Espress

Java Espress opened on Aug. 25 and serves a variety of non-coffee and tea options. It offers customized Italian sodas, energy drinks, smoothies, lemonades, hot chocolate and protein shakes.

The drive-thru is open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scroll created an Instagram Reel highlighting the store’s grand opening.

Jamba

Jamba is located next to Broulims and is known for its smoothie selection. The store also serves Greek yogurt, breakfast food, baked goods and other treats.

Milkshakes

The Cocoa Bean

A hot chocolate and cupcake shop located below NorthPoint Apartments, The Cocoa Bean first opened in Rexburg before expanding to Idaho Falls.

The Cocoa Bean offers cookies, Italian sodas, hot chocolate, milkshakes, smoothies and ice cream. It is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. It is closed Sunday.

Other fast food chains offer milkshakes, including Sonic, McDonalds, Arby’s and Wendy’s.

Dessert

Karie Anne’s

Karie Anne’s is a food truck that offers Gelati desserts, which is a combination of Italian ice and custard. The store’s menu can be viewed online.

The store is open Nov. 30 to Sept. 30 each year. It is open Monday-Thursday from 3-10 p.m., Friday 3-10:30 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. It is closed Sunday.

Kiwi Loco

Kiwi Loco is a frozen yogurt store and offers a variety of sweet treats. On Thursdays, it allows $1 off milkshakes and boba drinks. The store features different frozen yogurt flavors daily.

Kiwi Loco is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. It is closed Sunday.

Crumbl

Crumbl is known for its specialty cookie options and gourmet ice cream flavors. Each week, the store offers new cookie flavors.

Crumbl is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday-Saturday. It is closed Sunday.

Crispy Cones

Crispy Cones, an ice cream store in Rexburg, was featured on Shark Tank. It offers vanilla and chocolate flavors.

The store is open 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and opens at noon and closes at midnight on Friday-Saturday. The store is closed Sunday.

Scroll wrote an article about Crispy Cones in March.

Millhollow

Founded in 1983, Millhollow is the oldest restaurant in Rexburg and was the first to bring frozen yogurt to Southeastern Idaho. It offers cold sandwiches, salads, frozen yogurt, custard and ice cream.

Millhollow is open Monday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. It is open Friday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and is closed Sunday.

Soda

Although Rexburg is known for soda shops, each store offers its own selection of treats and date-night specials.

Great Scotts

Great Scotts, a specialty gas station, serves custom sodas, ice cream and cookies.

Its drive-thru is open from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The lobby is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Soda Vine

Soda Vine is the original custom soda shop in Rexburg and serves pretzels, cookies, hot chocolate and more.

The store is open from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to midnight on Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and is closed on Sunday.

Mountain Pop Shop

Located on University Boulevard in a small building, Mountain Pop Shop offers specialty sodas, bagels, parfaits, cookies and more. This location is drive-thru only.

Mountain Pop Shop is open Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is closed Sunday.

Pick Me Up

Located beneath North Point and on East Second Street, Pick Me Up is another custom-soda store in Rexburg. Along with sodas, this store sells specialty cookies.

The East Second Street location is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.