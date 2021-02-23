The Symphony Orchestra’s harmonic opening

On Feb. 23 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., members of the Symphony Orchestra will livestream their first concert of the semester from the Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall. It will be available to watch here.

“We split the symphony into two groups to eliminate the large numbers,” said Mikenna Draney, a junior studying marriage and family therapy. “Each group has separate pieces and some of us are in both groups. We wear masks during rehearsal and, instead of sharing a music stand, we have our own and have a good amount of space between each of us.”

Since the orchestra has been split into two different groups, and each group will be performing their own pieces, there will be two separate concerts for these respective Symphony Orchestra groups.

The first concert, as stated above, will take place on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. The second group’s performance will be on March 18, and, like the first concert, will also be broadcast from the Barrus Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Under the direction of Robert Tueller, the director of BYU-Idaho’s orchestral activities , the concerts will feature scores from composers such as Bedrich Smetana and Johannes Brahms, both European-born composers.

“Brahms was an heir to Beethoven, so we’ll get to play and hear some inspiration from Beethoven which will be really great for students to hear,” said Noelle Singleton, a senior studying music education composite.

Because the Symphony Orchestra has played mainly contemporary and classical pieces, scores from Brahms and Smetana will be a change of pace for them. Both Brahms and Smetana have been known to create pieces of the Baroque era of music.

The orchestra has been preparing for this concert since the beginning of winter semester, and they are eager to showcase their talents and efforts.

“The music will be glorious and will provide some beautiful pieces for the audience,” Draney said.”Some pieces are faster and some are slower, but it will be phenomenal.”

Apart from these two broadcasts from the Symphony Orchestra, BYU-Idaho’s University Orchestra will be performing on March 24. For those interested in being a part of the Symphony Orchestra in the spring semester, auditions will be held on April 19 in the Eliza R. Snow Center. For more information, contact Tueller.