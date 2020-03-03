The threat of COVID-19 in Idaho

Editor’s note: This story was contributed through Comm 240.

The Coronavirus that originated in China has not yet had any cases reported in Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the novel case originating in china has been named COVID-19.

The Idaho department of health and welfare is advising Idaho residents to take precautions they ordinarily would for the flu: washing hands after being in public spaces, staying home when sick, cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue rather than hands.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, coughing, and difficulty breathing. The department is advising those who have developed these symptoms within 14 days of traveling to the Hubei province of China to call a healthcare provider.

The department advises individuals who think they may be infected to avoid going to the doctor or clinic in person, but rather to call health care providers to determine if they have been infected.

This is to avoid further spread of the virus.

The virus is thought to have originated from animals but is now being spread from person to person likely through coughing and sneezing. Those who must care for a pet are advised to wear a mask.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said, “The general risk here in Idaho is fairly low at this point, but public health officials want people to be aware so they can take appropriate precautions.”

COVID-19 comes from a large group of viruses that have affected both people and animals. This specific strain is novel, meaning it hasn’t been seen before.