The time I unknowingly flirted with the missionaries

It was the summer after high school.

That whole break I spent my mornings prepping pico de gallo for Taco Bell’s breakfast crunch wraps. I spent my nights with my friends at parties, wasting time.

A friend had told me about this party for college kids. She said there would be college guys, food and drinks. I had never been to a college party, so I was beyond excited.

I wore a sunset-red colored dress with little white daisies on it that hit just a little below my knee. It was the type of dress I would wear as a little girl and could spin really fast in to make myself look like a cupcake.

I paired it with some white vans and loose braids in my hair. My tan was at its prime because it was the end of summer. My nose and cheeks were kissed by the sun with soft freckles that scattered like paint splatters.

On the way to the party, thoughts buzzed and zoomed through my mind, like cars on a race track.

What if someone asks me to try weed? I’ve never tried weed.

What if no one talks to me? What if I walk in on some people doing It?

That would be so awkward. I’m so awkward.

The house was in a beautiful neighborhood, with massive trees that towered over everything. They had a backyard full of perfectly cut grass as far as the eye could see.

There were four volleyball nets set up. The yard was full of people laughing and dancing on blankets in a big circle. The smell of hot dogs and burgers filled the air.

This was not like any of the parties I had been to before that summer. There weren’t any Doritos and it seemed that everyone had brought a dessert or salad. The drinks weren’t alcoholic. Instead, they had fruit punch and lemonade.

Yes, there were a few cute guys, but there were also older men in their 40s or 50s with their wives.

I was okay with this turn of events. I had grown tired of the late nights of football jocks throwing each other out the window or down the stairs.

I noticed a group of guys playing a game of corn hole. I approached the group and introduced myself to a few. Soon, I was asked to play a game, and I agreed.

At the time, I believed that being competitive was one of the highest tiers of flirting. Boys enjoy a girl who is a little feisty. Girls can become a million times more attractive when they kick a guys’ butt, especially at something as simple as corn hole.

I was paired on a team with a guy named Ian. We were up against two other guys. The two guys were friendly, well-dressed and had fresh haircuts. I found them very cute.

They also crushed us at corn hole. I could be convinced that they were professionals. We spent the whole night playing the game and laughing.

I wasn’t a very courageous person, but I knew that I needed to ask one of them for his Snapchat or number before the party ended. When I finally worked up the courage to ask one of them if he had Snapchat, they both chuckled at me.

I was a little hurt at first. Was this their way of rejecting me?

One of them asked me, “What ward are you in?”

I was immediately confused, and muttered, “Uh, what’s a ward?”

I could see a lightbulb go off in their heads. The biggest smiles smacked onto their faces. They asked me who brought me here, and I pointed to my friend.

The two guys explained to me that they were missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I was at a young single adult activity for their church.

At that moment I realized I wasn’t at a college party at all. I was at a potluck barbecue for people who go to church. They asked me if I wanted to learn more about the Church and set up a meeting with the missionaries in my area.

Two weeks later, I met with them for a lesson. We talked about who Jesus Christ was. As the weeks went on I met the most loving and kind people.Some I had gone to high school with and never really gotten to know.

My weeks began to be full of time spent with my friends from Church or at the YSA building.

Monday nights were for family home evening. We played minute to win it games, carved pumpkins and pretended to be on cooking shows.

Wednesday afternoons, I made room for lessons with the missionaries. Sometimes I’d hope for two lessons each week.

Thursday nights were spent at the stake building playing basketball, volleyball and chair soccer. It was more competitive than any high school sport I played.

There were days full of hikes, movie nights, college volleyball games, with the silliest memories and the loudest of laughs.

Out of all the days, Sundays were by far my favorite. My friend Liz Haycock would always drive me in the morning and we’d jam out to music. When I got to the church building, I was welcomed with handshakes and hugs.

The room that we met in was always filled with a warm feeling. It was almost as if love was truly in the air. Everyone in that ward was so close. I was truly the happiest I had ever been.

I wrote how I felt in a journal entry, “This has been the happiest I have been in a long time. My smile feels like it’s reaching my ears, and my eyes always seem to be full of tears. I love these people so much, and I can’t imagine my life without knowing Christ. How did I live life before?”

I didn’t know how much that day at the barbecue would change my life, but four months later I was baptized. Two months after that, I decided to attend BYU-Idaho.