The traveling books hit Rexburg

The David O. McKay Library is hosting a traveling book exhibit from the Idaho Bookers Dozen during the month of October. The collection is located near the Special Collections and Archives section of the library.

Each of the 17 books in this collection is from a different author, including authors from the U.S., the U.K. and the Netherlands.

“The Idaho Booker’s Dozen collection of art books are submitted to the Idaho Center for the Book in Boise. They send out a submission request every two years and people from around the world actually submit art pieces as well,” said Adam Luke, a former librarian in the McKay Library.

According to the McKay Library website, The Booker’s Dozen accepts submissions for exhibits every other year. After they select the art books for the exhibit, those books travel to various libraries, primarily in Idaho, for about a year.

Luke also mentioned that libraries around Idaho and Utah request when they want the show to be at their exhibit space. Once the exhibit tour is approved, each library needs to pay for the cost of shipping to the next library.

Scott Samuelson, former BYU-Idaho English and art faculty member, has a book in this year’s collection. Samuelson is the author of “Gutenburg: Tools, Terms, and Tests.”

These books are the only traveling exhibit the McKay Library receives.

“When I think of books, I usually think of two covers and pages. But what is really a book? It’s a portable content,” Luke said. “That is what they’ve done here in this collection, just in other shapes and styles. Some of them contain stories, but others are more like an art display.”

The Special Collection and Archive section in the McKay Library is available to all BYU-Idaho students. Luke explained that anyone who is interested in reading these books can come and read them there.

“These are art books, unique books. A lot of what we have here in Special Collections are one of a kind books. This is why we store them here. We want to preserve them as long as we possibly can, but we also want to give students access to them,” Luke said. “That is why we have this section of Special Collections ⁠— so that students can come and read these special books here.”

Students can stop by and see the Idaho Booker’s Dozen through the end of October.