The upcoming forum: Where faith and science meet

University forums at BYU-Idaho aim to inspire and uplift students. From retelling the Joseph Smith story to the importance of maintaining high standards through all stages of success, university forum addresses a variety of topics for the inspiration of all students.

In a previous Scroll article previewing the upcoming university forum, applied plant science department chair and event organizer Nels Hansen expressed his hope that all students will learn from and appreciate the forum held on Feb. 20, as he did a similar forum when he attended Ricks College.

“That (forum) led me to everything that followed,” Hansen said. “It really solidified a pivotal point for the rest of my life, and that’s what I’m hoping for the students that attend.”

This semester’s forum is entitled “Learning From Science, Learning From Faith.” Don Sleight, the speaker for this forum, holds a master’s degree in agronomy from the University of Nebraska and has worked with AgReserves since 1984, giving him almost 30 years of experience in science, where workers often debate the topic of faith

University forum speakers invite the Spirit and strengthen testimonies through their words. Along with strengthened testimonies comes the opportunity to learn from professional speakers.

“My experience with forum has been minimal,” said Tobias Hendriksen, a sophomore studying political science. “But I have heard positive things from people who attended and gained new knowledge and, with that, a new mindset.”

“I think (a forum about faith and science) would help because I feel like that’s a discussion most universities shy away from,” said Noah Cisneros, a junior studying communication. “I think it’s really cool because taking science and faith and learning how they work together is something that I feel a lot of people struggle with.”

This semester’s forum will take place in the Taylor Chapel on Feb. 20. More information can be found on the school’s calendar.