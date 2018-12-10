The Usefulness of networking

Sharing is caring!











Every semester students graduate and are sent out into the world to find their future careers. One important aspect of finding a job is networking. Networking is an opportunity for students to reach out to others giving them a better chance at establishing their careers. On Dec. 11, a networking and job searching workshop will be held in the MC 127C.

The workshop will be presented by Tyler Christensen, business development manager for the school.

“Work today requires a lot of effort in becoming what is needed. A method that can be used in order to find work is networking,” said Drew Eagar, the department chair of marketing, at a networking conference.

There are many people out there to network with including family, friends, mission acquaintances, mission presidents, professors, classmates, BYU-Idaho Alumni, The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints community and anyone else a person wishes to talk with.

Donald Kelly, BYU-Idaho alumni, spoke at this year’s Power to Become conference on networking. “It’s not what you know, but who you know,” Kelly said.

Kelly focused on the importance of Networking and taking action. “If you can get on Mutual, you can get on LinkedIn,” Kelly said.

Networking not only is reaching out to those around, but through putting in the effort. In order for networking to work, one must be willing to do it and do what is needed for it. A great way of working on networking is setting goals. Personal goals can help a person push themselves into taking action and not let them postpone it.

Eagar said being bold is another great thing that can help with networking. Networking gives and advantage to those that use it. It helps build relationships and build trust. Although it can be beneficial it may not always work, but instead of being discouraged, it is best to keep trying. If someone does not respond the first time it is okay to continue to contact them.

Kelly introduced a monogram to help with Networking. The monogram was PLAY: Pray, Look for Opportunities, Action and You have to ask. He also said it is important to show gratitude to those you talk with.

Following through is a very key part of networking. Continually keeping connection with those you network with or even saying “thank you” is a good way to help with networking.

According to Business Know-How’s website, “Become known as a powerful resource for others. When you are known as a strong resource, people remember to turn to you for suggestions, ideas, names of other people, etc. This keeps you visible to them.”