The Video Production Society has a story to tell

By Zachary Bagley
Emma Early and John McSwain showing off their booth for advertising the Video Production Society. Photo credit: Zachary Bagley

On Nov. 17, at the BYU-Idaho Center, seniors from the Communication Department displayed a variety of projects at the Senior Showcase. At the event, they showed off their skills and experiences with the school.

Emma Early and John McSwain are seniors studying communication and officers in the Video Production Society on campus. During the event, they advertised and promoted their society.

Emma Early is the Video Production Society historian. In this role, she takes photos and documents the team’s events. Early discovered the society on I-Belong and decided to try it out. Her favorite thing about being part of the group is helping people within the society.

She also loves the editing and story aspect of video making. Early was surprised at how much the society has grown since she joined. When she became involved, there were about four people. It has grown to 60 people today.

John McSwain is the vice president of the society. His job is to coordinate efforts with the president. In this role, he makes sure that people are comfortable with their roles. The society has helped him increase his video skills.

The Video Production Society meets every Thursday from 6–6:30 p.m. in the Jacob Spori Building, room 035. At these meetings, students collaborate to make a short film. Each student gets a chance to pitch a script each semester, and one is chosen to become the semester’s short film.

Anyone who may be interested can sign up for the Video Production Society here.

Zachary Bagley
