With the cover depicting a stoic, bearded, helmeted viking, the campus newspaper then known as the Viking Scroll could be found throughout campus from 1939 until 1973.

Replacing the previous school newspaper the Viking Flash, this iteration of the paper was the second longest lasting name for the newspaper. Embracing the theme presented from the school mascot’s Viking moniker, the Viking Scroll was full of references to Norse mythology and culture, such as Valkyries, Odin and Asgard. One such case was an article announcing a new refreshment booth on campus that would be named Valhalla in honor of the Norse belief of the great banquet hall.

A collaborative effort, the Viking Scroll typically had a 20 member staff working to produce bi-weekly content.

The Viking Scroll was extremely campus oriented and focused, something the new electronic platform of the Scroll plans to return to, and regularly detailed campus events as well as student body elections.

Articles regularly detailed intercollegiate and intramural sporting events, particularly basketball and football. Stories about the latest updates and events among the schools fraternities and sororities (Yes those existed back then) were also commonly found in the newspaper. Older versions of the Viking Scroll featured letters from BYU-Idaho students serving in the military during World War II giving updates of the war to the friends and family back home. During the Cold War students created a “Civil Defense League” which regularly updated the newspaper with tips and advice on how to prepare and what to do if nuclear war were to happen.

Whether it was updates on the athletic events or more serious matters like war and nuclear attacks the Viking Scroll brought campus news to Ricks students for more than three decades.

Included in this article will be a story from the December 20, 1960, edition of the Viking Scroll written by Louise Shirts. This article will compare views from 1960 and the present day about the same issue.