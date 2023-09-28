Hired in 1991, Suanne Ellsworth is known for master event planning, being the life of the party and her big jewelry, but after thirty years, there is much more that Ellsworth has given to the BYU-Idaho community.

Ellsworth’s career at BYU-I was filled with positions in the housing office, the family science department and the children’s lab.

“Every one of them have been so different … It was really fun to be intertwined with them,” Ellsworth said when asked about her favorite position.

During her time at BYU-I, Ellsworth had a near-death experience while suffering from West Nile virus which she contracted from a mosquito bite.

Ellsworth took an 18-month absence from work but came back to BYU-I as the home and family office assistant.

“I’m here to support the faculty,” Ellsworth said. “That is all I’m here for.”

In her day-to-day life as an office assistant, Ellsworth helps faculty members order textbooks, helps with classroom issues, fixes computer problems and counsels struggling students.

One day while Ellsworth was talking to a faculty member about retiring, Ellsworth’s coworker remarked on her presence in the department, “I’ve been watching you, and you’re not just the office assistant. You’re the therapist in the mornings, the travel adjacent and the greeter to the students.”

Ellsworth also helps students understand that they can achieve their goals.

“Don’t be afraid to be involved, to get involved,” Ellsworth said. “So many times students say, ‘Oh, I don’t think I could do that.’ And I just say, ‘Put yourself out there and just do it and then own it.'”

Quincy Hyer, a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, has worked with Ellsworth as a student secretary for the past two years.

“Suanne is huge on family,” Hyer said. “Her family is everything, but everybody is her family. Like this office, these people who work here … she just takes them in. And that is how she is with everybody.”

Ellsworth is able to connect with BYU-I students in many different ways. She’s loved being a support for both faculty and students while at BYU-I.

“Everybody that walks in this office, I need to see them for a reason,” Ellsworth said. “So I can smile at them and I can greet them and make them feel important.”

Ellsworth expressed how much she will miss the family that she has made within the office.

“These faculty become your family,” Ellsworth said. “I know what’s going on in their lives, and they know what’s going on in mine because we share. They are my family. That is going to be the hardest part … to leave my family.”