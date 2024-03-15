The sound of soft piano music filled the air as BYU-Idaho’s Communication Department hosted the event, The Yarn, on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. in the Manwaring Center. It occurs once each semester.

The hour-long event was filled with selected readers who presented personal narratives, memoirs and tributes against the backdrop of a cozy, projected video fireplace.

{{The Yarn listen intently as speakers present their written pieces.}} Photo credit: Bailee Edwards-Kevin” align=”aligncenter” id=”attachment_62294″ width=”640″]

Arriving attendees were greeted with smiles and paper programs that included the selected 13 readers from the Communication Department, order of events and a QR code for audience members to vote for their favorite speakers.

Participants were encouraged to submit their names in a drawing to earn prizes throughout the event.

Muffins, popcorn, plastic water bottles and Crystal Light packets were provided for attendees by the Campus Event Services who made this event possible.

Hosting The Yarn, Hayden Jewell provided both audience members and participants with entertainment throughout the night. During brief intermissions, Jewell distributed prizes to lucky winners while cracking some jokes. Among the prizes were Bob Ross socks, a Freddy’s date night gift basket, a coupon to the IBC company Breadtzel Bros and more.

Towards the conclusion, participants casted their votes for their favorite works. Prizes were awarded to the event’s winners, with Anna White claiming third place, Kole McQuivey securing second and Libbie Killen finishing in the top spot, winning a sculpted head.