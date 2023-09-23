Beginning with an early yoga session, The Yoga Studio kicked off it’s grand opening on Saturday with raffles and free cookies.

Owners Whitney Raybould and Betsy Billman expanded their Rigby business to Rexburg after four years.

There are three classes offered at The Yoga Studio: Grounded, Smooth and Empowered. Each class is different than the one before and is a new experience every time a participant visits. They will hold special classes as well, like pre and post-natal sessions.

They offer many different contracts for students, teachers and health care workers, as well as anyone wanting to attend for a short period of time. But if anyone is not interested in a long-term contract, they invite drop-in participants as well.

While people can attend, The Yoga Studio also offers family and kid classes. Kids must be at least five years old to attend.

The Yoga Studio recommends that those wanting to sign up download the app, create an account and book a session.

“Don’t be afraid to try new things,” said Laurel Colt, a senior studying recreational management and a teacher at The Yoga Studio. “I think people are intimidated by new things and yoga in particular … Just go out and try it.”