There’s no place like home

Sharing is caring!











In a video published on Mormon Channel on Feb. 21, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expresses the importance of the need to go home for every individual.

In this video, titled “Migration: A Yearning for Home,” Elder Uchtdorf talks about animals that travel long distances to return home.

“Some monarch butterfly populations migrate 5,000 miles (4,800 km) each year to climates better suited for their survival.” Elder Uchtdorf says.

He continues to say, “[Leatherback turtles] travel across the Pacific Ocean from Indonesia to the coasts of California. Humpback whales swim from the cold waters of the North and South Poles toward the equator and then back again.”

Elder Uchtdorf addresses the fact that scientist have a difficult time when trying to explain how this happens.

“When scientists study this fascinating behavior, they ask questions such as ‘How do they know where to go?’ and ‘How does each successive generation learn this behavior?’”

These examples lead to the main point of the video, which is that children of God long to return home. The examples of animals are then connected to individuals who seek to be back in God’s presence after this life.

Using the example of migrating animals reinforces the principle that’s being taught in the video. Those who watch the video learn a little more about animals and more about their divine connection toward a heavenly home.

“I believe that every man, woman, and child has felt the call of heaven at some point in his or her life,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “Deep within us is a longing to somehow reach past the veil and embrace Heavenly Parents we once knew and cherished. Some might suppress this yearning and deaden their souls to its call. But those who do not quench this light within themselves can embark on an incredible journey—a wondrous migration toward heavenly climes.”