She carries her harmonica everywhere: the airport, road trips and even Walmart.

Four years ago, Theresa Goodell was getting ready to drive to Utah with her husband when she saw the instrument on her son’s desk. She picked it up, exhaled into the comb and, before she knew it, she was playing songs.

“I knew where to put my mouth. I knew whether I should take an inhale or exhale. I just knew,” Goodell said.

After that, she didn’t stop playing.

She started with a simple harmonica. While it was longer and could play higher notes than others, the quality wasn’t shiny enough. Her children pitched in and helped her buy a brand–new harmonica as a Mother’s Day gift. The two have been inseparable ever since.

Goodell loves the joy she sees in others when they hear her playing. Her face lights up when people ask for certain songs or flash a smile her way.

Some of her favorite songs are from musicals. She loves playing from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Oklahoma” and “The Sound of Music.” Goodell keeps playing, motivated to find familiar music that makes people dance.

Since she first picked up the instrument, she’s had jam sessions with bands, duets with strangers and harmonies with people making their own music.

Stage fright isn’t an issue for Goodell. When she was little, her mother would remind her to put herself out there and fully commit to what she chose to do. Since then, she hasn’t worried about what people think.

“The more transparent you are, the more real you are, the more comfortable people are with you,” Goodell said.

Playing the harmonica has given her a unique chance to light the community around her. She didn’t plan on sharing joy and love through a shared language, but, because she wasn’t afraid to try something new, she found a way to make herself smile.