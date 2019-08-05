“Things As They Truly Are”: a look at this week’s devotional speaker

Tim Tanner, the Online Curriculum Media Developer for BYU-Idaho will be addressing the summer session at this week’s devotional entitled “To See Things As They Truly Are.”

Tanner was raised on a ranch near Ogden, Utah. With a bachelor of fine arts from Utah State University and a master’s in educational technology from Bosie State University, Tanner is nationally recognized as an artist, illustrator, designer, author, historian, and historic preservationist.

Tanner and his wife, Johnna, share a love of history and during their 33 years of married have restored several historic homes, including a circa 1750 colonial home in Connecticut.

Tanner hopes that his experiences will help students find answers to questions.

“Students always have questions like ‘What should I do with my future?’, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’ or ‘Am I headed in the right direction?’,” Tanner said. “Because they always have those types of questions, if they will come pondering on those questions, praying that the Lord might reveal to you some of those answers.”

To learn more about Tanner or participate in the devotional discussion board visit here.