Thinking about booking a flight? Better get a Star Card

In under a year, those without a Star Card, Idaho’s Real ID, will be unable to pass through security checkpoints at airports.

According to an Idaho Transportation Department news release, after the federally mandated Oct. 1, 2020, deadline those without a Star Card, passport or other approved identification cannot enter into federal facilities, military bases or board commercial flights.

Jennifer Gonzalez, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Transportation Department, said Congress enacted the federal mandate in 2005 with the 9/11 Commission. While other states have adhered to the Real ID requirements, it wasn’t until 2018 when Star Card’s became available in Idaho.

“(The commission) came about after the terrorist attacks on 9/11, and it was to enhance identity to promote safety across the country,” Gonzalez said.

The Star Card looks exactly like a driver’s license but has a gold star in the corner. In order to qualify for the Star Card, additional documentation, such as a social security card and birth certificate, must be provided to prove your identity and residency. There is no extra cost to apply for a Star Card.

Gonzalez said that everyone should utilize the “Add the Star Tool,” on the Star Card website, a personalized way to know which documents they need to take to the DMV, as to avoid frustration and wasted time.

“It seems like a long way away: one year. However, what the DMV and county partners really want to avoid across the state of Idaho, is a current of people rushing to their county DMV offices in June, July, August and September 2020 because they need to get the Star Card,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez’s advice to all Idaho residents and students is to “plan ahead.”