On Thursday, Sponsor Sayer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram posted the third clue for the Anderson Hicks Group Southeastern Idaho Treasure Hunt.
The hunt for the $5,000 began on Aug. 4 with a riddle. Every week since then, a sponsor has posted a clue on Instagram.
The first clue mentions a dusty trail. The second talks about patterns in the dirt. This week’s clue references greenery.
The Anderson Hicks Group released two additional hints:
— “They’re” in the line, “better move swiftly in case they’re on your tail” from the original riddle refers to three different types of groups.
— The line, “welcoming new life with every day that passes” means that every day the plants around the trail grow.