This teacher’s class will blow your mind

When it comes to chemistry, some may think of chemicals, bubbling beakers, exploding hydrogen balloons and the periodic table. With so much to learn and explore, the world of chemistry can be a hard one to navigate, especially for inexperienced students at BYU-Idaho. Luckily for them, the department has teachers like Amy Hanks, a chemistry faculty member.

While attending high school in Cash Valley, Utah, Hanks discovered her passion for science. After 20 years of teaching science at BYU-I, that love remains strong.

“I had really good science and math teachers,” Hanks said. “Teaching was always on the radar for me, and I really grew to love science. It was mostly in high school that I narrowed it down to (that).”

When Hanks began her journey into the teaching field, she wanted to teach at a high school level. However, that vision changed once she came to BYU-I.

“I came here when it was Ricks College, and after two years, I went to Utah State,” Hanks said. “My advisor here was the department chair, and he came down to do a visit at Utah State. He asked me, ‘why aren’t you getting your master’s degree and coming back to teach at Ricks?’ That had never occurred to me.”

After this chat and a little bit of credit shuffling, Hanks was able to return to Ricks College and fulfill her dream of teaching at the University.

“It was the only job I applied too,” she said with a smile.

Hanks feels like she has come a long way from her first day back in August 2001 and has no intention of going anywhere any time soon.

With all that experience under her belt, she is more than willing to share what she knows and help students do as best as they can. After all, every teacher needs to have good “chemistry” with their students to find success.