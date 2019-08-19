This weeks’ devotional: “Becoming Who Heavenly Father Needs us to Become”

On Tuesday, Renee Christensen will address the university at this week’s devotional entitled “Becoming Who Heavenly Father Needs us to Become”.

Christensen met her husband, Matt, back at Ricks College while they were in the same home evening group. They have been married for 31 years and have three children.

Christensen began working at BYU-Idaho 19 years ago and worked in the Ticket Office for 17 years. In 2017, Christensen started working for Student Support where she oversees both Get Connected and the New Student Mentoring Program. More recently, Christensen has taken over Campus Life Activities.

Christensen is also a student and is working toward finishing her bachelor’s degree in communication.

To prepare, Christensen asks students to “know the topic that will be addressed at devotional, pray that they will hear the message that they are meant to hear, and dress for devotional.” The question on this week’s discussion board includes Proverbs 3:5-6 and asks “How has trusting in the Lord helped you to fulfill your earthly mission and become who Heavenly Father needs you to be?”

For more information on Christensen and to participate in this week’s discussion board, visit here.