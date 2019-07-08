This week’s devotional: connecting creativity with godhood

This week’s devotional speaker is Brian Kinghorn, a professor in the Religion Department.

Kinghorn’s message for devotional will be centered on how we connect with God through our creativity. He believes that creativity is connected with godhood.

Kinghorn grew up in the Sugar City, Utah, area and is the oldest of his siblings. He studied at Ricks College where he met his wife, Debbi. After graduating from Ricks College, he received a bachelor’s degree in art education from Utah State University.

Kinghorn completed the pre-service program for seminary teachers. After the program, he taught seminary in Idaho Falls for eight years, which prepared him to return to Ricks College to teach religion.

“I hope that the students can see the connection between creativity and Godhood,” Kinghorn said. “Creating is not only something that God does, but it is also part of what He is: a creator, and we learn more of him and his character when we create.”

Kinghorn wants to inspire students to remember that God is the creator and that, as children of God, they have the capacity to create.

“I hope that the students will prepare for the devotional by thinking of their own experiences with creativity and creating, and then consider what they learned through the act of creating…especially about God,” Kinghorn said.

Kinghorn’s devotional address will be this Tuesday. More information about this week’s devotional is available here.