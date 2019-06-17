This week’s devotional: finding faith in the Lord’s timing

This week’s devotional is centered on waiting for the Lord’s timing through patience and faith through times of hardship.

Linda Draper, the university communication strategy coordinator, is this week’s devotional speaker. Draper attended Ricks College before serving in the Texas Fort Worth mission. She earned a degree in English and political science from BYU-Hawaii and has worked as a communications specialist for LDS Philanthropies and BYU-Idaho for 15 years.

“I hope those who hear my devotional address will feel peace regarding the past and future events of their lives, no matter how they unfold,” Draper said. “We can hope and trust in the Lord, His eternal promises and His timing.”

Draper said students can prepare for devotional by participating in the devotional discussion board. On the discussion board, Draper poses the question, “How do we respond when our unique experience diverts from what we had hoped or planned for?”

Draper also recommends students to study a talk titled Waiting upon the Lord: Thy Will Be Done by Elder Robert D. Hales. Students can also study Isaiah 40:28-31 and Doctrine and Covenants 58:3 and 122:7.

More information on Draper and the devotional discussion board is available here.