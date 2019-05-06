This Week’s Devotional: Gathering Israel through temple service

Sharing is caring!











Jeremiah Cochran, human resource administrator, aims to inspire students to take advantage of the temple at Tuesday’s devotional.

He will be speaking on about being endowed with knowledge and power. The main focus will be on temple attendance and temple service.

“I’m hoping that students will feel motivated to take advantage of that great resource,” Cochran said. “It’s a blessing that is so easily accessible while studying at BYU-Idaho.”

He hopes his message helps inspire Latter-day Saints to live a temple worthy life even if they live somewhere where the temple isn’t easily accessible.

Cochran also wants to address the importance of participating in the gathering of Israel through temple service.

“Anytime that you do anything for anybody on either side of the veil to make and keep sacred covenants, you are participating in the gathering of Israel,” Cochran said.

When asked how students can prepare for devotional, Cochran said the discussion board has been a positive experience and that he’s happy to see all the comments and read about students experiences.

Cochran has worked as an administrator for 18 years and deals mainly with employee relations. He said his main goal is to help employees have a good working experience at BYU-Idaho.

Cochran attended Ricks College for his undergraduate where he met and married his wife. They have five children comprised of four boys and one girl. He later went to study at BYU, where he received his master’s degree in Business Administration.

Along with Cochran’s address, there will be a 1000 man choir performing. Those who wish to participate in the 1000 man choir must attend the pre-devotional rehearsal on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Those interested in joining can enter through the southwest doors and meet on the BYU-Idaho Center stage and have all four verses memorized of “The Spirit of God.” More information is available here.