This week’s devotional: Serving as a ministering angels

Brett Cook, auxiliary services managing director, will focus his Tuesdays devotional address on how we can prepare to serve as ministering angels.

Cook has been with BYU-Idaho for 28 years and graduated with a business management degree from the University of Utah.

On the discussion board, Cook asks students to think of times when they have helped someone or been helped in return.

“I have experienced angels in my time of need,” Cook said in his devotional promo video. “I’m guessing you have too.”

Cook and his wife, Marci, have three children and three granddaughters. They have served in various callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Cook will use the experience he has gained throughout his life to address the students.

He released a short promo video through the university and will also be available to students at the devotional lunch where he will hold a Q&A.

More information on upcoming devotionals can be found on the university website.