This weeks’ devotional: These Things I Know for Sure

Doug Mason will give the first devotional for the summer session on July 30 at 11:30 a.m. in the Taylor Chapel.

Mason was born in Oxnard, California, but grew up in Rexburg. He attended Ricks College and received a bachelor’s degree in business management from Brigham Young University. Mason is the director of auxiliary support.

Mason’s devotional address is entitled These Things I Know for Sure.

“I am going to be talking about spiritual things in relation to my testimony, that I know for sure by the spirit and how I know,” Mason said.



On the devotional discussion board, Mason would like students to prepare by reading Elder Ronald A. Rasband’s talk from April 2019 and then answer the question, “The foundation of this fortress is our personal testimony. What actions or activities have you found to be the most helpful in building and maintaining your ‘spiritual fortress’?”

Mason also asks for those planning to attend to “come with an open mind to be taught and be able to feel the spirit.”

More information on Mason and the devotional discussion board can be found here.