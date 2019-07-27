Thoughts from the last devotional of the semester

Brett Cook invited students to become “angels among us” by following spiritual promptings.

He reminded students there have been literal angels who have looked after man since the beginning of time.

Cook shared that throughout history, and even beginning with Adam and Eve, angels have always been ministering and giving guidance to God’s children.

“It was my very last devo ever, and I feel like that message was inspired specifically for me,” said Mackenzi Taylor, a senior studying public health. “I’m a little bit scared to go out into the world, and knowing that there’s going to be angels among me just gives me so much comfort, just knowing that it’s okay to leave my comfortable place because there’s going to be angels following me wherever I go.”

Cook also related his address not only to heavenly angels but to everyday people who become angels by being aware of others and providing needed relief.

“Heaven never seems closer than when we see the love of God through people,” Cook said.

He encouraged students to not be distracted by technology or phones. Cook related this to President Monson and hopes students will never miss a prompting.

To help encourage students, Cook invited them to participate in three challenges that would help them become instruments in God’s hands.

The three challenges are:

1. Will you commit to live your life so you can have the Holy Ghost as your constant companion?

2. Will you commit to listen to the promptings of the spirit?

3. As you listen to the Spirit, will you commit to act upon those promptings?

Cook encouraged students to become angels ministering to those around them.

“I think it goes along with something I was studying yesterday about uplifting others and focusing on them,” said Brennen Grimshaw, a sophomore studying business management. “The message touched exactly what I was thinking about already and the importance of doing it. It was a good one.”

Cook’s full address and information about upcoming devotionals can be found on the BYU-Idaho website.