During the 2023 Fall Semester, BYU-Idaho will host three Center Stage performances. Brett Young, the Four Phantoms and Adassa will share their talents with BYU-I.

Brett Young — Oct. 7

Brett Young, a popular country artist, will perform in the BYU-Idaho Center on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer will open the concert.

Young rose to fame in 2017, as he released number-one hits In Case You Didn’t Know, Mercy and Sleep Without You. His music combines Southern twang with Western influence and has been deemed the “Caliville” style.

Ticket prices will be $20-30 for students and $30-40 for the general public.

Four Phantoms — Oct. 20

Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio and Ciaran Sheehann will grace the BYU-Idaho Center stage on Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. These four men, at different times, performed as the Phantom in the award-winning musical, The Phantom of the Opera. The quartet will also be joined by Kaley Ann Vorhees, one of Broadway’s youngest sopranos to play Christine in the musical.

Ticket prices will be $10-15 for students and $15-20 for the general public.

BYU-I Christmas with Adassa — Dec. 2

Adassa, the voice actress for Dolores in Disney’s Encanto, will join BYU-Idaho in its annual Christmas concert. The performance will take place in the BYU-Idaho Center on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices will be $10-15 for students and $15-20 for the general public.

Tickets for all three events are available for purchase through the BYU-I Ticket Office.