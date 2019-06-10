Three is better than one

After Abigail Baker, a freshman studying elementary education, studied in her apartment, she sent a text and an email wishing her sisters a happy half birthday, which she remembered because it’s her own.

Although Olivia Baker could not respond until the following Monday in Brazil, Grace Baker, in Claremont, California, responded immediately.

After growing up with her two best friends, Baker is hundreds of miles away from her triplet sisters.

Baker and her sisters are fraternal, but their strong personalities identify their shared DNA.

Caring for three small children proved no small feat for the triplets’ parents. Baker’s childhood consisted of triple the food, attention and clothing for her parents to provide. The number of tears, accidents and joys tripled as well.

“My childhood was crazy,” Baker said. “I’m sure it was awful for my mom. Having three little two-year-olds was probably traumatic.”

Throughout Baker’s elementary school years, church leaders and classmates defined her by grouping her with Grace and Olivia. This frustrated her as she began feeling a loss of individuality.

Eventually, Bakter grew out of this mindset and embraced it as an important element of who she is. She regards her sisters as two of the most significant blessings in her life.

“I get to hang out with them all the time, and they know me so well,” Baker said. “I have two built-in best friends from the time of my birth to forever.”

Now that Baker lives in a different time zone from her sisters, she reflects on their influences in her life.

“Olivia is always giving me advice about personal growth,” Baker said. “Grace has influenced me more indirectly, especially my style. I have to give her some credit for my fashion sense.”

Baker resolved to focus on the positive aspects by a continual appreciation for her sisters. While she said she misses them when they are apart, she remains solid in the sense of the individuality they helped her discover.