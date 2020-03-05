Three things you can do to stay safe online

From Facebook accounts to student financial aid, there are hundreds of stories about people getting hacked and information being stolen. Phone numbers, bank account numbers, passwords; everything is fair game if someone can get a hold of it.

There are things a person can do to protect their information and their identity. Administration and faculty members at BYU-Idaho have shared their top recommendations for staying safe online.

#1: Emails can’t always be trusted.

“Phishing attacks are probably the biggest threats students have,” said Steven Rigby, BYU-I Chief Information Security Officer. “It’s easy for people to send emails saying it’s from somebody when it’s really not.”

The phishing attacks Rigby mentioned often look like this: A person receives an email appearing to be from their university, bank or some other institution, and the email asks them to click on an included link so they can sign into their account.

The recipient clicks on the link and is taken to a webpage that resembles the real sign-in page of the institution the hacker is pretending to be. Once the recipient has entered their username, password and any other information, the hacker has access to their personal information tied to that account.

“If I can get anything across, it’s don’t ever click a link that takes you to a login page,” Rigby said. “Manually type it in at a browser … I know we click on links for everything but especially for things like your hospital, your web portals, even BYU-Idaho. If there’s a link that takes you to BYU-Idaho’s login page, don’t click on it. Go to BYU-Idaho’s homepage and sign in.”

#2: Make sure computers, phones, etc. are all up to date.

Companies often send out regular updates or patches to make sure customers’ devices are protected.

On their website, The United States Cyber Security and Infrastructure Association defines a patch as “software and operating system (OS) updates that address security vulnerabilities within a program or product.” Visit their homepage for more information about both individual and national threats to cybersecurity.

Updating devices regularly ensures that any large scale security issues devices might have been taken care of.

#3: Get some kind of antivirus software on computers and phones.

“Anti-virus software can identify and block many viruses before they can infect your computer,” CISA’s website reads. “Once you install anti-virus software, it is important to keep it up to date.”

Many companies offer antivirus protection, giving customers a variety of options for differing needs. A guide to analyzing one’s needs and choosing the appropriate product can be found here, or students can go to the help desk in the Hyrum Manwaring Center to learn more.

Many companies provide a free version of their antivirus software as well as a paid version.

Thinking of potential scams that could happen to anyone can be nerve-wracking, but there are steps students can take to protect themselves.

BYU-I faculty members want students and employees to be aware of potential scams and what links they’re clicking on.

“Another thing I’d recommend is just awareness,” said Carl Gibbons, CIT faculty. “If you get an email that seems too good to be true, it probably is.”